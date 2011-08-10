Aug 10 (Reuters) -

ADTEC ENGINEERING CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.34 3.83 9.08

(+91.7 pct) (+42.1 pct) Operating prft 529 mln loss 34 mln prft 512 mln Recurring prft 483 mln loss 66 mln prft 428 mln Net prft 483 mln loss 610 mln prft 401 mln EPS prft Y62.26 loss Y96.07 prft Y51.72

NOTE - Adtec Engineering Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

