Nov 10 (Reuters) -

CHIKUHO BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 6.26 6.18 12.56 (+1.2 pct) (-5.9 pct) (+1.7%) Recurring 599 mln 557 mln 880 mln

(+7.5 pct) (-3.7 pct) (-39.6%) Net 208 mln 331 mln 450 mln (-37.2 pct) (+36.7 pct) (-35.9%) EPS

Y3.34 Y5.32 Y7.22

Annual div Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Chikuho Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

