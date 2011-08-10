BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
DALTON CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
11.78 11.62 16.30
(+101.4 pct) (-1.8 pct) Operating 277 mln 268 mln 520 mln
(+103.3 pct) Recurring 177 mln 151 mln 395 mln
(+117.0 pct) Net 40 mln 92 mln 310 mln
(-56.4 pct) EPS Y3.45 Y11.55 Y25.41
NOTE - Dalton Corp sells research equipment, educational materials to companies and municipalities.
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago