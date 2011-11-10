Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TOKYO SEIMITSU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 32.34
23.56 54.50
(+37.3 pct) (+105.3 pct) (+9.7%)
Operating 6.23 2.97 8.20
(+109.5 pct)
(+22.8%) Recurring 6.13
2.25 8.00
(+172.1 pct) (+32.7%) Net
5.98 2.39 7.80
(+150.4 pct)
(+27.8%) EPS Y145.08
Y57.94 Y189.23 Diluted EPS
Y144.91 Y57.89
Annual div Y16.00
Y10.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Tokyo Seimitsu Co Ltd is a producer
semiconductor-manufacturing systems.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
