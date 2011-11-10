Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TOHOKUSHINSHA FILM CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.76 27.79 59.02 (+7.1 pct) (-4.2 pct) (-2.6%) Operating 3.49 1.98 5.09
(+76.1 pct) (-29.6 pct)
(+8.3%) Recurring 3.79 2.17 5.46 (+74.5 pct) (-29.2 pct) (+7.2%) Net
2.08 1.17 2.60
(+77.4 pct) (+9.3 pct) (+477.5%) EPS Y46.22 Y26.06 Y57.94 Annual div
Y14.00 Y17.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y17.00
Y14.00
NOTE - Tohokushinsha Film Corp is engaged mainly in production of TV programmes and commercial films.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2329.TK1.
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.