BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
MEDICAL & BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 3.08 2.95 6.52 (+4.3 pct) (+3.8 pct) (+4.3%) Operating 160 mln 151 mln 347 mln
(+6.0 pct) (+41.2 pct) (-12.0%) Recurring 106 mln 34 mln 233 mln (+210.4 pct) (-16.7 pct) (+19.5%) Net
102 mln 4 mln 186 mln
(-70.3 pct)
EPS Y5.99 Y0.24
Y10.90 Annual div
Y4.00 Y4.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y4.00
Y4.00
NOTE - Medical & Biological Laboratories Co Ltd produces clinical reagents and basic research reagents.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4557.TK1.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.