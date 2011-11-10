Nov 10 (Reuters) -

MUSASHINO KOGYO CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 837 mln 851 mln 1.52 (-1.7 pct) (-14.7 pct) (-8.5%) Operating prft 186 mln loss 6 mln prft 230 mln

Recurring prft 183 mln loss 8 mln prft 220 mln Net prft 173 mln loss 26 mln prft 195 mln EPS prft Y16.60 loss Y2.49 prft Y18.62 Annual div nil

nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Musashino Kogyo Co Ltd is a long-established movie theatre operator.

