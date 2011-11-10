Nov 10 (Reuters) -

MARUDAI FOOD CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 100.60 99.15 205.00 (+1.5 pct) (+0.2 pct) (+3.1%) Operating 3.31 3.25 5.80

(+2.1 pct) (+7.9 pct)

(+1.3%) Recurring 3.38 3.28 5.90 (+3.0 pct) (+10.5 pct) (+1.3%) Net

2.73 2.70 3.90

(+1.4 pct) (+28.4 pct) (+1.2%) EPS Y21.05 Y20.38 Y30.02 Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Marudai Food Co Ltd is a ham and sausage maker.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2288.TK1.