Nov 10 (Reuters) -
MARUDAI FOOD CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 100.60
99.15 205.00
(+1.5 pct) (+0.2 pct) (+3.1%)
Operating 3.31 3.25 5.80
(+2.1 pct) (+7.9 pct)
(+1.3%) Recurring 3.38
3.28 5.90
(+3.0 pct) (+10.5 pct) (+1.3%) Net
2.73 2.70 3.90
(+1.4 pct) (+28.4 pct)
(+1.2%) EPS Y21.05
Y20.38 Y30.02 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Marudai Food Co Ltd is a ham and sausage maker.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2288.TK1.