Nov 10 (Reuters) -
HAPPINET CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 88.51
85.09 192.00
(+4.0 pct) (-5.3 pct) (+0.6%)
Operating 2.32 1.24 3.10
(+86.8 pct) (+33.3 pct)
(+8.6%) Recurring 2.42
1.31 3.20
(+84.2 pct) (+24.2 pct) (+6.2%) Net
1.53 712 mln 1.60
(+114.2 pct) (+8.4 pct)
(+16.2%) EPS Y68.14
Y31.81 Y71.42 Annual div
Y33.75 Y30.00
-Q2 div Y22.50 Y15.00
-Q4 div Y15.00
Y11.25
NOTE - Happinet Corp is a wholesaler of toys and videogame
machines.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7552.TK1.