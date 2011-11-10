Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
JAPAN VILENE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 20.70 24.23 45.00 (-14.6 pct) (+15.9 pct) (-2.1%) Operating 299 mln 1.72 1.50
(-82.6 pct) (+247.7 pct) (-32.8%) Recurring 912 mln 2.43 2.60 (-62.5 pct) (+296.9 pct) (-22.3%) Net
637 mln 1.49 1.80
(-57.2 pct) (+320.2 pct) (-19.4%) EPS Y12.80 Y29.91 Y36.12 Diluted EPS
Y12.79 Y29.90 Annual div Y14.00
Y14.00 -Q2 div Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Japan Vilene Co Ltd is a top-ranked non-woven cloth maker.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.