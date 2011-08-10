Aug 10 (Reuters) -

MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 261.66 269.81 527.00 1.09 trln

(-3.0 pct) (0.0 pct)

Operating 5.89 9.40 5.50 21.00 (-37.3 pct) (+74.2 pct) Recurring 6.16 9.14 7.00 22.00

(-32.6 pct) (+62.8 pct)

Net 1.97 3.78 2.00

10.00 (-47.7 pct) (+104.4 pct) EPS Y26.80

Y51.26 Y27.15 Y135.74

NOTE - Meiji Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.

