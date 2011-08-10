Aug 10 (Reuters) -
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 261.66
269.81 527.00 1.09 trln
(-3.0 pct) (0.0 pct)
Operating 5.89 9.40
5.50 21.00 (-37.3 pct)
(+74.2 pct) Recurring
6.16 9.14 7.00 22.00
(-32.6 pct) (+62.8 pct)
Net 1.97 3.78 2.00
10.00 (-47.7 pct) (+104.4
pct) EPS Y26.80
Y51.26 Y27.15 Y135.74
NOTE - Meiji Holdings Co Ltd is the full company name.
