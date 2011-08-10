Aug 10 (Reuters) -
JIDOSHA BUHIN KOGYO CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 17.18
14.54 33.90 71.60
(+18.1 pct) (+174.8 pct)
Operating 958 mln 989 mln 1.63
3.43 (-3.2 pct)
Recurring 1.10
1.07 1.78 3.75
(+2.8 pct) Net
590 mln 727 mln 970 mln
2.12 (-18.8 pct)
EPS Y21.46
Y26.41 Y35.23 Y76.99
NOTE - Jidosha Buhin Kogyo Co Ltd manufactures automobile
parts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
