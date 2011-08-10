Aug 10 (Reuters) -

WEBMONEY CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.72 15.01 44.20 89.30 (+71.4 pct) (+46.7 pct) Operating 451 mln 259 mln 650 mln

1.45 (+73.8 pct) (+66.9 pct)

Recurring 462 mln 269 mln 680 mln 1.50 (+71.2 pct) (+67.9 pct) Net

271 mln 152 mln 400 mln 900 mln

(+78.5 pct) (+61.9 pct)

EPS Y4,661.25 Y2,641.18 Y6,872.73 Y15,463.65 Diluted EPS Y4,530.55 Y2,546.71

NOTE - WebMoney Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

