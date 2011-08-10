Aug 10 (Reuters) -
WEBMONEY CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 25.72
15.01 44.20 89.30
(+71.4 pct) (+46.7 pct)
Operating 451 mln 259 mln 650 mln
1.45 (+73.8 pct) (+66.9 pct)
Recurring 462 mln
269 mln 680 mln 1.50 (+71.2
pct) (+67.9 pct) Net
271 mln 152 mln 400 mln
900 mln
(+78.5 pct) (+61.9 pct)
EPS Y4,661.25 Y2,641.18
Y6,872.73 Y15,463.65
Diluted EPS Y4,530.55 Y2,546.71
NOTE - WebMoney Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
