ATHENA KOGYO CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 9.99 10.05 9.50

4.10 (-0.6 pct) (+4.9 pct)

(-4.9%) (-6.6%) Operating 264 mln 353 mln 300 mln

50 mln

(-25.1 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+13.4%)

(+30.1%) Recurring 287 mln 385 mln 330 mln

60 mln

(-25.5 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+14.8%)

(+39.2%) Net 152 mln 173 mln 170 mln

31 mln

(-12.0 pct) (-16.0 pct) (+11.5%)

(+115.4%) EPS Y16.01 Y18.18 Y17.85

Y3.26 Shares 10 mln 10 mln

Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00

Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00

NOTE - Athena Kogyo Co Ltd produces plastic cups and plates.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

