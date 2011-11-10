Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ATHENA KOGYO CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012
Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 9.99 10.05 9.50
4.10 (-0.6 pct) (+4.9 pct)
(-4.9%) (-6.6%)
Operating 264 mln 353 mln 300 mln
50 mln
(-25.1 pct) (-6.9 pct) (+13.4%)
(+30.1%)
Recurring 287 mln 385 mln 330 mln
60 mln
(-25.5 pct) (-5.4 pct) (+14.8%)
(+39.2%)
Net 152 mln 173 mln 170 mln
31 mln
(-12.0 pct) (-16.0 pct) (+11.5%)
(+115.4%)
EPS Y16.01 Y18.18 Y17.85
Y3.26
Shares 10 mln 10 mln
Annual div Y10.00 Y10.00
Y10.00 -Q2 div Y5.00
Y5.00 Y5.00 -Q4 div
Y5.00 Y5.00 Y5.00
NOTE - Athena Kogyo Co Ltd produces plastic cups and
plates.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
