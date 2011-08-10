Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 299.72
280.80 670.00
(+6.7 pct) (+22.2 pct) (+10.8%)
Operating 19.80 20.34 43.00
(-2.8 pct)
(-9.6%) Recurring 18.85
18.78 40.00
(+0.4 pct) (-5.8%) Net
8.94 10.44 20.00
(-14.4 pct)
(-6.7%) EPS Y34.06
Y39.78 Y76.23 Annual div
Y16.00 Y20.00
-Q2 div Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q4 div Y12.00
Y8.00
NOTE - Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd is a large automotive
tire manufacturer. Originally formed as a subsidiary of Dunlop
in 1909.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5110.TK1.