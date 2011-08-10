Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SUNDRUG CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 93.24
86.26 190.87 390.00
(+8.1 pct) (+39.6 pct)
Operating 5.14 4.17 9.89
21.24 (+23.3 pct) (+12.7 pct)
Recurring 5.30
4.27 10.15 21.78
(+24.0 pct) (+13.0 pct) Net
2.93 1.91 5.73
12.32 (+53.9 pct) (-13.1 pct)
EPS Y46.56
Y30.25 Y90.92 Y195.48
NOTE - Sundrug Co Ltd operates a drug store chain.
