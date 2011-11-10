Nov 10 (Reuters) -

TOYO KOKEN CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.27 995 mln 2.52 (+27.7 pct) (+3.2 pct) (+18.9%) Operating prft 41 mln loss 48 mln prft 87 mln

Recurring prft 31 mln loss 53 mln prft 60 mln Net prft 28 mln loss 50 mln prft 54 mln EPS prft Y3.43 loss Y6.10 prft Y6.51 Shares 8 mln 8 mln

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Toyo Koken Co Ltd is a maker of construction machinery, including electric winches for ship loading and construction.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

