TOYO KOKEN CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 1.27
995 mln 2.52
(+27.7 pct) (+3.2 pct) (+18.9%)
Operating prft 41 mln loss 48 mln prft 87 mln
Recurring prft 31 mln loss 53 mln
prft 60 mln Net prft 28 mln
loss 50 mln prft 54 mln EPS
prft Y3.43 loss Y6.10 prft Y6.51
Shares 8 mln 8 mln
Annual div
nil nil
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Toyo Koken Co Ltd is a maker of construction
machinery, including electric winches for ship loading and
construction.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
