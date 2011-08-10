Aug 10 (Reuters) -
TRUCK-ONE CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011
Dec 31, 2010
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.12
1.67 4.04
(+26.7 pct) (+10.1 pct) (+18.6%)
Operating 66 mln 50 mln 79 mln
(+30.2 pct) (+41.1 pct)
(-27.2%) Recurring 65 mln
49 mln 72 mln (+32.9
pct) (+52.7 pct) (-33.1%) Net
56 mln 48 mln 59 mln
(+15.5 pct) (+134.1 pct) (-51.5%)
EPS Y2,348.90 Y8,135.04
Y2,482.50 Shares 25,520
6,380 Annual div
Y500.00 Y2,000.00
-Q2 div Y250.00 Y1,000.00
-Q4 div Y1,000.00
Y250.00
NOTE - Truck-One Co Ltd is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3047.TK1.