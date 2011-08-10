Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TRUCK-ONE CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.12 1.67 4.04 (+26.7 pct) (+10.1 pct) (+18.6%) Operating 66 mln 50 mln 79 mln

(+30.2 pct) (+41.1 pct) (-27.2%) Recurring 65 mln 49 mln 72 mln (+32.9 pct) (+52.7 pct) (-33.1%) Net

56 mln 48 mln 59 mln

(+15.5 pct) (+134.1 pct) (-51.5%)

EPS Y2,348.90 Y8,135.04 Y2,482.50 Shares 25,520 6,380 Annual div

Y500.00 Y2,000.00 -Q2 div Y250.00 Y1,000.00

-Q4 div Y1,000.00

Y250.00

NOTE - Truck-One Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3047.TK1.