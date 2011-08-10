Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SONTON FOOD INDUSTRY CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.02 6.89 12.20 26.40 (-12.6 pct) (+1.2 pct) Operating 115 mln 474 mln 130 mln

850 mln

(-75.7 pct) (+3.8 pct)

Recurring 140 mln 507 mln

180 mln 950 mln

(-72.3 pct) (+5.0 pct)

Net 97 mln 310 mln

170 mln 600 mln

(-68.5 pct) (+5.1 pct)

EPS Y5.87 Y18.60

Y10.20 Y36.00

NOTE - Sonton Food Industry Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of jams and other spreads.

