Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SONTON FOOD INDUSTRY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 6.02
6.89 12.20 26.40
(-12.6 pct) (+1.2 pct)
Operating 115 mln 474 mln 130 mln
850 mln
(-75.7 pct) (+3.8 pct)
Recurring 140 mln 507 mln
180 mln 950 mln
(-72.3 pct) (+5.0 pct)
Net 97 mln 310 mln
170 mln 600 mln
(-68.5 pct) (+5.1 pct)
EPS Y5.87 Y18.60
Y10.20 Y36.00
NOTE - Sonton Food Industry Co Ltd is a major manufacturer
of jams and other spreads.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2898.TK1.