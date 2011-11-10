Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
SHINSEI BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 223.77 254.79 400.00 (-12.2 pct) (-14.4 pct) (-14.1%) Recurring 26.89 18.21 18.00
(+47.6 pct) (+237.9 pct) (-26.4%) Net 20.35 16.88 22.00 (+20.5 pct) (+52.6 pct) (-48.4%) EPS
Y7.66 Y8.59 Y8.28
Annual div Y1.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y1.00
Y1.00
NOTE - Shinsei Bank Ltd was relaunched in March 2000 from failed Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8303.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific