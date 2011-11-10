Nov 10 (Reuters) -

SHINSEI BANK LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 223.77 254.79 400.00 (-12.2 pct) (-14.4 pct) (-14.1%) Recurring 26.89 18.21 18.00

(+47.6 pct) (+237.9 pct) (-26.4%) Net 20.35 16.88 22.00 (+20.5 pct) (+52.6 pct) (-48.4%) EPS

Y7.66 Y8.59 Y8.28

Annual div Y1.00 Y1.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y1.00

Y1.00

NOTE - Shinsei Bank Ltd was relaunched in March 2000 from failed Long-Term Credit Bank of Japan.

