Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ART VIVANT CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 2.91 3.22 5.69 (-9.7 pct) (-3.8 pct) (-7.6%) Operating 161 mln 448 mln 440 mln
(-64.0 pct) (-15.0 pct)
Recurring 180 mln 437 mln 475 mln (-58.7 pct) (-10.0 pct) Net
prft 252 mln loss 429 mln prft 440 mln
EPS prft Y19.32 loss Y32.76 prft Y33.65 Annual div
Y10.00 Y10.00 -Q2 div nil Y5.00
-Q4 div Y5.00
Y10.00
NOTE - Art Vivant Co Ltd sells print arts.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7523.TK1.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Feb 7 A government lawyer defending President Donald Trump's temporary entry ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries came under intense scrutiny on Tuesday from a U.S. federal appeals court that questioned whether it unfairly targeted people over their religion.
Feb 7 Chief Executive Bob Iger said on Tuesday he is open to extending his term as the head of Walt Disney Co , offering investors a sign of potential stability at the media company as it reported a dip in quarterly advertising at ESPN.