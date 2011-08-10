Aug 10 (Reuters) -

SHO-BI CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

10.33 9.66 12.80

(+6.9 pct) (+2.1 pct) Operating 1.04 835 mln 1.16

(+24.0 pct) (+13.6 pct) Recurring 1.00 922 mln 1.25

(+8.5 pct) (-0.9 pct) Net

557 mln 540 mln 730 mln

(+3.3 pct) (+1.6 pct) EPS Y41.61 Y40.29 Y54.44

NOTE - SHO-BI Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7819.TK1.