Aug 10 (Reuters) -
SHO-BI CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
10.33 9.66 12.80
(+6.9 pct) (+2.1 pct)
Operating 1.04 835 mln 1.16
(+24.0 pct) (+13.6 pct)
Recurring 1.00 922 mln 1.25
(+8.5 pct) (-0.9 pct) Net
557 mln 540 mln 730 mln
(+3.3 pct) (+1.6 pct)
EPS Y41.61 Y40.29 Y54.44
NOTE - SHO-BI Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
