Aug 10 (Reuters) -
FUKUYAMA CONSULTANT CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales
4.84 4.81
(+0.8 pct) (-1.2 pct)
Operating 159 mln 135 mln
(+17.2 pct) (-34.1 pct)
Recurring 167 mln 143 mln
(+16.5 pct) (-32.4 pct) Net
56 mln 50 mln
(+12.5 pct) (-38.2 pct) EPS
Y13.28 Y11.79 Annual div
Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00
-Q2 div nil nil nil
-Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00
NOTE - Fukuyama Consultant Co Ltd is a consulting firm
specialising in research and planning related to road traffic.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9608.TK1.