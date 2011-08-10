Aug 10 (Reuters) -

FUKUYAMA CONSULTANT CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY

RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS Sales

4.84 4.81

(+0.8 pct) (-1.2 pct) Operating 159 mln 135 mln

(+17.2 pct) (-34.1 pct) Recurring 167 mln 143 mln

(+16.5 pct) (-32.4 pct) Net

56 mln 50 mln

(+12.5 pct) (-38.2 pct) EPS

Y13.28 Y11.79 Annual div

Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div Y8.00 Y8.00 Y8.00

NOTE - Fukuyama Consultant Co Ltd is a consulting firm specialising in research and planning related to road traffic.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

