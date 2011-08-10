Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TOMOEGAWA PAPER CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)

Full year to Full year to

March 31,2012 March 31,2012

LATEST PREVIOUS

FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.00 22.00 Operating 200 mln 1.00 Recurring 300 mln 1.00 Net 250 mln 600 mln

NOTE - Tomoegawa Paper Co Ltd is a paper manufacturer diversifying into areas such as magnetic paper and electronic materials.