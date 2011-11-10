Nov 10 (Reuters) -

ANICOM HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.52 5.17 13.82 (+26.2 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+24.4%) Recurring loss 73 mln prft 151 mln prft 260 mln

(+36.4 pct) (-23.9%) Net loss 87 mln prft 193 mln prft 242 mln

(+69.0 pct) (-42.4%) EPS

loss Y5.31 prft Y11.88 prft Y14.76

EPS Y10.62

Annual div

nil nil -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div nil

nil

NOTE - Anicom Holdings Inc is the full company name.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8715.TK1.