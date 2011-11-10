HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 7 at 8:36 P.M. EST/0136 GMT
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
ANICOM HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 6.52 5.17 13.82 (+26.2 pct) (+18.7 pct) (+24.4%) Recurring loss 73 mln prft 151 mln prft 260 mln
(+36.4 pct) (-23.9%) Net loss 87 mln prft 193 mln prft 242 mln
(+69.0 pct) (-42.4%) EPS
loss Y5.31 prft Y11.88 prft Y14.76
EPS Y10.62
Annual div
nil nil -Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div nil
nil
NOTE - Anicom Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8715.TK1.
