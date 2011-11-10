Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
CTS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 3000.00 yen 3000.00 yen -Q2 div 1500.00 yen 1300.00 yen
NOTE - CTS Co Ltd offers civil engineering firms with comprehensive construction support services. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4345.TK1.
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific