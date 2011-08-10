Aug 10 (Reuters) -
FUJITEC CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 21.92
24.66 50.00 104.00
(-11.1 pct) (+11.5 pct)
Operating 340 mln 1.10 2.30
5.70 (-68.9 pct)
Recurring 396 mln
1.23 2.40 5.90
(-67.9 pct) Net
17 mln 1.11 1.20
3.30 (-98.4 pct)
EPS Y0.19
Y11.83 Y12.82 Y35.27
NOTE - Fujitec Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of elevators.
