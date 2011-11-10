BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
BML INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 46.69 41.44 93.00 (+12.7 pct) (+2.4 pct) (+15.2%) Operating 2.95 4.38 5.22
(-32.6 pct) (+9.0 pct) (-21.2%) Recurring 3.12 4.43 5.45 (-29.6 pct) (+7.2 pct) (-20.3%) Net
1.68 2.30 2.98
(-27.2 pct) (+12.1 pct) (-17.1%) EPS Y78.97 Y108.48 Y140.37 Diluted EPS
Y78.78 Y108.25 Annual div Y40.00
Y40.00 -Q2 div Y20.00 Y20.00
-Q4 div Y20.00
Y20.00
NOTE - BML Inc is a major clinical testing service company.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.