TOKUSHU TOKAI PAPER CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.78 40.30 80.00 (-3.8 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+0.8%) Operating 1.73 2.40 3.10

(-28.0 pct) (+44.0 pct) (-19.3%) Recurring 1.74 2.34 3.00 (-25.8 pct) (+54.8 pct) (-20.0%) Net

498 mln 419 mln 1.40

(+18.9 pct) (-51.8 pct) (+66.7%) EPS Y3.13 Y2.63 Y8.79 Diluted EPS

Y3.12 Y2.63 Annual div Y5.00

Y5.00 -Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50

-Q4 div Y2.50

Y2.50

NOTE - Tokushu Tokai Paper Co Ltd is the full company name.

