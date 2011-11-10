Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TOKUSHU TOKAI PAPER CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 38.78
40.30 80.00
(-3.8 pct) (+4.8 pct) (+0.8%)
Operating 1.73 2.40 3.10
(-28.0 pct) (+44.0 pct)
(-19.3%) Recurring 1.74
2.34 3.00
(-25.8 pct) (+54.8 pct) (-20.0%) Net
498 mln 419 mln 1.40
(+18.9 pct) (-51.8 pct)
(+66.7%) EPS Y3.13
Y2.63 Y8.79 Diluted EPS
Y3.12 Y2.63
Annual div Y5.00
Y5.00
-Q2 div Y2.50 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y2.50
NOTE - Tokushu Tokai Paper Co Ltd is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3708.TK1.