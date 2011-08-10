BRIEF-Tanco Holdings receives notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer
* Tanco holdings bhd- received a notice of conditional mandatory take-over offer from mercury securities sdn bhd
DAITO BANK LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 3.59 4.09 7.20 14.10 (-12.2 pct) (+1.8 pct) Recurring loss 399 mln prft 256 mln prft 400 mln prft 900 mln
(-55.2 pct)
Net loss 432 mln prft 195 mln prft 100 mln prft 400 mln
(-65.9 pct)
EPS loss Y3.43 prft Y1.55 prft Y0.79 prft Y3.17 EPS Y1.38
NOTE - Daito Bank Ltd is a regional bank.
