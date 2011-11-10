Nov 10 (Reuters) -
NORITAKE CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 53.01
51.61 104.00
(+2.7 pct) (+24.9 pct) (-1.3%)
Operating 1.54 2.01 2.20
(-23.4 pct)
(-49.1%) Recurring 1.97
2.21 3.10
(-10.7 pct) (-36.0%) Net
4.56 921 mln 4.70
(+394.7 pct)
(+152.9%) EPS Y32.64
Y6.47 Y33.65 Annual div
Y8.00 Y5.00
-Q2 div Y4.00 Y2.50
-Q4 div Y2.50
Y4.00
NOTE - Noritake Co Ltd is a major maufacturer of ceramic
tableware.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 5331.TK1.