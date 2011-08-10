Aug 10 (Reuters) -

TOMONY HOLDINGS INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.59 15.49 29.70 60.10 (+0.6 pct) Recurring 1.28 2.95 3.10

7.00 (-56.5 pct)

Net 450 mln 42.06 1.75 4.10 (-98.9 pct) EPS

Y2.96 Y276.82 Y11.51 Y26.98

NOTE - Tomony Holdings Inc is the full company name.

