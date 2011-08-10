Aug 10 (Reuters) -
TOMONY HOLDINGS INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.59
15.49 29.70 60.10
(+0.6 pct)
Recurring 1.28 2.95 3.10
7.00 (-56.5 pct)
Net 450 mln
42.06 1.75 4.10
(-98.9 pct) EPS
Y2.96 Y276.82 Y11.51
Y26.98
NOTE - Tomony Holdings Inc is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 8600.TK1.