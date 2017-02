Nov 10 (Reuters) -

GAIA HOLDINGS CORP

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

7.09 6.50 10.89

(+9.0 pct) (+157.8 pct) Operating prft 53 mln loss 291 mln prft 413 mln Recurring prft 15 mln loss 326 mln prft 380 mln Net loss 116 mln loss 113 mln prft 59 mln EPS loss Y1,149.57 loss Y1,116.26 prft Y582.22

NOTE - Gaia Holdings Corp engages in R&D and sales of computer software.

