Aug 10 (Reuters) -

ND SOFTWARE CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.31 1.07 3.41 8.12 (+22.2 pct) (+3.8 pct) Operating 343 mln 115 mln 311 mln

1.02 (+198.1 pct) (+4.5 pct)

Recurring 329 mln 122 mln 312 mln 1.02 (+169.6 pct) (+14.5 pct) Net

178 mln 61 mln 189 mln 634 mln

(+192.2 pct) (-35.2 pct)

EPS Y53.24 Y28.20

Y56.52 Y189.35 Diluted EPS Y50.96 Y28.01

NOTE - ND Software Co Ltd develops computer software.

