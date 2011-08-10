Aug 10 (Reuters) -
NIKON CORP
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 34.00 yen 27.00 yen
-Q2 div 17.00 yen 10.00 yen
NOTE - Nikon Corp is world's top class maker of
high-quality SLR cameras. Major profit-earner lies in
chip-making equipment steppers. If there is no Q1 or Q3
dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7731.TK1.