BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp Limited requests trading halt
* Request For Trading Halt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
SAWAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 31.91 30.59 69.00 (+4.3 pct) (+27.6 pct) (+8.1%) Operating 6.89 6.40 14.50
(+7.7 pct) (+81.2 pct)
(+6.7%) Recurring 7.02 5.50 14.40 (+27.7 pct) (+57.8 pct) (+13.4%) Net
4.37 3.25 8.30
(+34.4 pct) (+62.6 pct) (+15.5%) EPS Y276.59 Y207.10 Y524.54 Diluted EPS
Y227.82 Y202.35 Annual div Y120.00
Y110.00 -Q2 div Y60.00 Y40.00
-Q4 div Y70.00
Y60.00
NOTE - Sawai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a medium-size pharmaceutical maker.
* Living cell technologies -received approval to commence treating six patients in group 3 of phase iib clinical trial of ntcell for parkinson's disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 Gilead Sciences Inc on Tuesday projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year because of fewer patients being started on treatments and more competition, sending its shares down more than 5 percent after hours.