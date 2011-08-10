Aug 10 (Reuters) -
UKC HLDINGS CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 72.72
71.99 135.00 270.00
(+1.0 pct)
Operating 1.00 1.14 1.70
3.60 (-12.2 pct)
Recurring 917 mln
1.09 1.40 3.30
(-15.5 pct) Net
615 mln 611 mln 600 mln
2.00 (+0.7 pct)
EPS Y39.23
Y44.63 Y38.21 Y127.39
NOTE - UKC Hldings Corp is the full company name.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 3156.TK1.