Nov 10 (Reuters) -

LAND BUSINESS CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2012 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 5.37 8.26 4.58

2.23 (-35.1 pct) (-52.8 pct)

(-14.7%) (-31.9%) Operating 1.03 957 mln 1.05

468 mln

(+7.3 pct) (-73.9 pct) (+2.7%)

(-15.4%) Recurring 286 mln 157 mln 352 mln

110 mln

(+81.4 pct) (-94.0 pct) (+22.9%)

(-40.3%) Net 156 mln 62 mln 197 mln

62 mln

(+151.0 pct) (-63.9 pct) (+26.2%)

(-35.9%) EPS Y609.13 Y237.97 Y782.90

Y246.54 Shares 267,808 267,808

Annual div Y200.00 Y200.00

Y200.00 -Q2 div nil

nil nil -Q4 div Y200.00 Y200.00 Y200.00

NOTE - Land Business Co Ltd is engaged in the real estate-related business.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

