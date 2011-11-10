Nov 10 (Reuters) -

DAI-ICHI KOGYO SEIYAKU CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.75 25.44 62.30 (+16.9 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+21.6%) Operating 1.32 1.53 2.90

(-13.2 pct) (+199.0 pct)

(+6.1%) Recurring 1.08 1.39 2.60 (-22.3 pct) (+429.3 pct) (+6.6%) Net

349 mln 431 mln 1.10

(-19.0 pct) (+543.6 pct) (-4.8%) EPS Y8.18 Y11.04 Y25.78 Annual div

Y7.00 Y7.00 -Q2 div nil nil

-Q4 div Y7.00

Y7.00

NOTE - Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co Ltd is a maker of surfactants.

