Nov 10 (Reuters) -
DAI-ICHI KOGYO SEIYAKU CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.75
25.44 62.30
(+16.9 pct) (+19.2 pct) (+21.6%)
Operating 1.32 1.53 2.90
(-13.2 pct) (+199.0 pct)
(+6.1%) Recurring 1.08
1.39 2.60
(-22.3 pct) (+429.3 pct) (+6.6%) Net
349 mln 431 mln 1.10
(-19.0 pct) (+543.6 pct)
(-4.8%) EPS Y8.18
Y11.04 Y25.78 Annual div
Y7.00 Y7.00
-Q2 div nil nil
-Q4 div Y7.00
Y7.00
NOTE - Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co Ltd is a maker of
surfactants.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 4461.TK1.