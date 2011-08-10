BRIEF-Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings says declared special cash dividend in amount equal to $282.5 million
* On Feb 9, board declared special cash dividend in an amount equal to $282.5 million
BROADBAND TOWER INC
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.47 12.81 16.13
8.05 (+12.9 pct) (+24.5 pct)
(+11.5%) (+7.5%) Operating 790 mln 739 mln 650 mln
250 mln
(+6.9 pct) (+191.7 pct) (-17.8%)
(-37.5%) Recurring 779 mln 704 mln 640 mln
240 mln
(+10.8 pct) (+187.2 pct) (-17.9%)
(-38.4%) Net 314 mln 292 mln 300 mln
100 mln
(+7.3 pct) (-4.6%)
(-61.0%) EPS Y3,428.69 Y3,134.28 Y3,461.61
Y1,153.87 Diluted EPS Y3,395.08 Y3,099.92
Annual div Y500.00
nil Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div
Y500.00 nil Y500.00
NOTE - BroadBand Tower Inc is engaged in the broadband industry..
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 German industrial group Siemens is considering listing its $15 billion healthcare business in the United States to take advantage of company valuations that are higher than in Europe, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
* Dec quarter conosl net loss 184.9 million rupees versus loss 125.4 million rupees year ago