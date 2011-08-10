Aug 10 (Reuters) -

BROADBAND TOWER INC

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 14.47 12.81 16.13

8.05 (+12.9 pct) (+24.5 pct)

(+11.5%) (+7.5%) Operating 790 mln 739 mln 650 mln

250 mln

(+6.9 pct) (+191.7 pct) (-17.8%)

(-37.5%) Recurring 779 mln 704 mln 640 mln

240 mln

(+10.8 pct) (+187.2 pct) (-17.9%)

(-38.4%) Net 314 mln 292 mln 300 mln

100 mln

(+7.3 pct) (-4.6%)

(-61.0%) EPS Y3,428.69 Y3,134.28 Y3,461.61

Y1,153.87 Diluted EPS Y3,395.08 Y3,099.92

Annual div Y500.00

nil Y500.00 -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div

Y500.00 nil Y500.00

NOTE - BroadBand Tower Inc is engaged in the broadband industry..

