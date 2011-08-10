Aug 10 (Reuters) -

COMPUTER INSTITUTE OF JAPAN LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

Year ended Year ended Year to Six months to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS Sales 6.72 6.85 7.22

3.29 (-1.9 pct) (+0.9 pct)

(+7.5%) (+5.1%) Operating 269 mln 351 mln 500 mln

130 mln

(-23.4 pct) (+31.2 pct) (+85.6%)

Recurring 501 mln 450 mln

590 mln 220 mln

(+11.2 pct) (+47.8 pct) (+17.6%)

Net 165 mln 247 mln

390 mln 170 mln

(-33.3 pct) (+89.5 pct) (+136.1%)

EPS Y8.04 Y12.46

Y18.62 Y8.12 Annual div Y9.00 Y9.00 Y9.00

-Q4 div Y9.00 Y9.00

Y9.00

NOTE - Computer Institute of Japan Ltd develops computer software, offers consulting services.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

