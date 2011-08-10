Aug 10 (Reuters) -
COMPUTER INSTITUTE OF JAPAN LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Year ended Year ended Year to
Six months to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Jun 30, 2012
Dec 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS
FORECASTS H1 FORECASTS
Sales 6.72 6.85 7.22
3.29 (-1.9 pct) (+0.9 pct)
(+7.5%) (+5.1%)
Operating 269 mln 351 mln 500 mln
130 mln
(-23.4 pct) (+31.2 pct) (+85.6%)
Recurring 501 mln 450 mln
590 mln 220 mln
(+11.2 pct) (+47.8 pct) (+17.6%)
Net 165 mln 247 mln
390 mln 170 mln
(-33.3 pct) (+89.5 pct) (+136.1%)
EPS Y8.04 Y12.46
Y18.62 Y8.12
Annual div Y9.00 Y9.00 Y9.00
-Q4 div Y9.00 Y9.00
Y9.00
NOTE - Computer Institute of Japan Ltd develops computer
software, offers consulting services.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai,
double click on 4826.TK1.