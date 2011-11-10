Australia shares eke out marginal gains; NZ flat
Feb 8 Australian shares edged up on Wednesday, taking cues from Wall Street, as gains in financials slightly outweighed losses in the basic material and energy sectors.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
J TRUST CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 10.11 8.52 25.77 (+18.6 pct) (-0.1 pct) (+52.4%) Operating 1.96 2.77 4.12
(-29.4 pct) (+98.9 pct)
(-4.6%) Recurring 1.29 2.78 4.05 (-53.6 pct) (+86.8 pct) (-6.4%) Net
30.31 1.95 32.60
(+24.7 pct) (+908.1%) EPS Y1,013.11 Y65.86 Y1,089.25 Diluted EPS
Y1,005.50 Y65.40 Annual div Y12.00
Y10.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y4.00
-Q4 div Y6.00
Y6.00
NOTE - J Trust Co Ltd is a loan company targeting at small businesses.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8508.TK1.
* Says Gentle Care Pte Ltd intends to make a voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Healthway
* Silver Creek Capital intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer for all issued and paid-up ordinary shares in capital of Auric Pacific