Nov 10 (Reuters) -

J TRUST CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 10.11 8.52 25.77 (+18.6 pct) (-0.1 pct) (+52.4%) Operating 1.96 2.77 4.12

(-29.4 pct) (+98.9 pct)

(-4.6%) Recurring 1.29 2.78 4.05 (-53.6 pct) (+86.8 pct) (-6.4%) Net

30.31 1.95 32.60

(+24.7 pct) (+908.1%) EPS Y1,013.11 Y65.86 Y1,089.25 Diluted EPS

Y1,005.50 Y65.40 Annual div Y12.00

Y10.00 -Q2 div Y6.00 Y4.00

-Q4 div Y6.00

Y6.00

NOTE - J Trust Co Ltd is a loan company targeting at small businesses.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8508.TK1.