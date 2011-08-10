Aug 10 (Reuters) -
KAWASE COMPUTER SUPPLIES CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 947 mln
887 mln 1.76 3.60
(+6.8 pct) (-3.0 pct)
Operating prft 12 mln loss 5 mln prft 19 mln
prft 48 mln
Recurring prft 38 mln loss 12 mln prft 19 mln
prft 48 mln
Net prft 34 mln loss 17 mln prft 15 mln
prft 39 mln
EPS prft Y7.09 loss Y3.66 prft Y3.10
prft Y8.12
NOTE - Kawase Computer Supplies Co Ltd is the full company
name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 7851.TK1.