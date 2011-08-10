Aug 10 (Reuters) -

KAWASE COMPUTER SUPPLIES CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012

LATEST YEAR-AGO H1 LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 947 mln 887 mln 1.76 3.60 (+6.8 pct) (-3.0 pct) Operating prft 12 mln loss 5 mln prft 19 mln prft 48 mln Recurring prft 38 mln loss 12 mln prft 19 mln prft 48 mln Net prft 34 mln loss 17 mln prft 15 mln prft 39 mln EPS prft Y7.09 loss Y3.66 prft Y3.10

prft Y8.12

NOTE - Kawase Computer Supplies Co Ltd is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

