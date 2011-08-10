Aug 10 (Reuters) -

NIS GROUP CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

3 months ended 3 months ended

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010

LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 1.39 1.73 (-19.9 pct) (-0.4 pct) Operating prft 100 mln loss 326 mln Recurring prft 23 mln loss 576 mln Net loss 3.72 prft 4 mln EPS loss Y7.82 prft Y0.02

NOTE - NIS Group Co Ltd is engaged in consumer financing and commerce and industry loans.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8571.TK1.