Aug 10 (Reuters) -
KINKI NIPPON RAILWAY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Year to Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010
Sep 30, 2011 Mar 31, 2012
LATEST YEAR-AGO H1
LATEST RESULTS RESULTS
FORECAST FORECAST Sales 206.57
222.30 440.00 940.00
(-7.1 pct) (-1.7 pct)
Operating 6.82 10.12 14.00
38.00 (-32.6 pct) (+53.6 pct)
Recurring 3.41
5.75 6.00 23.00
(-40.6 pct) (+276.3 pct) Net
2.11 3.12 3.00
14.00 (-32.4 pct)
EPS Y1.24
Y1.83 Y1.76 Y8.22
Diluted EPS Y1.20 Y1.77
NOTE - Kinki Nippon Railway Co Ltd is a major railway
operator.
