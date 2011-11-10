Nov 10 (Reuters) -
FUTABA CORP
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012
Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 29.02
32.20 58.50
(-9.9 pct) (+18.3 pct) (-5.5%)
Operating 446 mln 1.46 850 mln
(-69.5 pct)
(-62.4%) Recurring loss 43 mln prft
546 mln prft 400 mln
(-69.9%) Net
loss 692 mln loss 671 mln loss 1.00
EPS loss Y15.58 loss Y15.11 loss Y22.51
Annual div -Q2 div Y12.00
Y12.00
NOTE - Futaba Corp is a manufacturer of fluorscent
indicator tubes.
