AKITA BANK LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Revenues 23.97 23.88 44.30 (+0.3 pct) (-3.6 pct) (-3.4%) Recurring 5.08 3.77 6.30

(+34.8 pct) (-9.6 pct) (+12.8%) Net 2.77 1.77 3.20 (+56.6 pct) (-41.1 pct) (+27.4%) EPS

Y14.54 Y9.15 Y16.86

Annual div Y6.00 Y6.00 -Q2 div Y3.00 Y3.00

-Q4 div Y3.00

Y3.00

NOTE - Akita Bank Ltd is a regional bank.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

