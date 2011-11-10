Moelis chosen as an adviser for Saudi Aramco IPO - source
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Nov 10 (Reuters) -
TSUTSUMI JEWELRY CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended
Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.10 12.74 28.20 (+18.5 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+7.2%) Operating 1.41 1.14 2.90
(+24.0 pct) (+36.0 pct)
(+2.5%) Recurring 1.47 1.20 3.00 (+22.3 pct) (+28.5 pct) (+1.6%) Net
818 mln 659 mln 1.65
(+24.1 pct) (+30.8 pct) (+2.0%) EPS Y40.77 Y32.86 Y82.19 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div
Y26.00 Y26.00 -Q2 div Y13.00 Y13.00
-Q4 div Y13.00
Y13.00
NOTE - Tsutsumi Jewelry Co Ltd is a major retailer of jewelry and precious metals.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7937.TK1.
