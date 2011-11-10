Nov 10 (Reuters) -

TSUTSUMI JEWELRY CO LTD

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended

Sep 30, 2011 Sep 30, 2010 Mar 31, 2012 Mar 31, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 15.10 12.74 28.20 (+18.5 pct) (+10.2 pct) (+7.2%) Operating 1.41 1.14 2.90

(+24.0 pct) (+36.0 pct)

(+2.5%) Recurring 1.47 1.20 3.00 (+22.3 pct) (+28.5 pct) (+1.6%) Net

818 mln 659 mln 1.65

(+24.1 pct) (+30.8 pct) (+2.0%) EPS Y40.77 Y32.86 Y82.19 Shares 20 mln 20 mln Annual div

Y26.00 Y26.00 -Q2 div Y13.00 Y13.00

-Q4 div Y13.00

Y13.00

NOTE - Tsutsumi Jewelry Co Ltd is a major retailer of jewelry and precious metals.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7937.TK1.