Aug 10 (Reuters) -

JAPAN BEST RESCUE SYSTEM CO LTD

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

5.55 5.05 7.47

(+9.9 pct) (+22.5 pct) Operating 502 mln 415 mln 590 mln

(+21.0 pct) (+49.9 pct) Recurring 460 mln 408 mln 530 mln

(+12.7 pct) (+71.1 pct) Net 339 mln 309 mln 513 mln

(+9.5 pct) EPS Y5,036.87 Y4,569.55 Y7,680.75

NOTE - Japan Best Rescue System Co Ltd provides emergency support services for homes and motorcyclists.

For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2453.TK1.