Aug 10 (Reuters) -

MIC MEDICAL CORP

PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in billions of yen unless specified)

9 months ended 9 months ended Year to

Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011

LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST

RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales

2.23 2.46 2.90

(-9.5 pct) (-4.8 pct) Operating prft 8 mln prft 179 mln loss 17 mln

(-95.3 pct) (-25.8 pct) Recurring 27 mln 180 mln 4 mln

(-84.8 pct) (-25.9 pct) Net 13 mln 82 mln nil

(-84.0 pct) (-41.8 pct) EPS prft Y962.11 prft Y5,888.46 loss Y9.38 Diluted EPS Y955.07 Y5,755.27

NOTE - MIC Medical Corp is the full company name.

If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.

