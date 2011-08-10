Aug 10 (Reuters) -
MIC MEDICAL CORP
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
9 months ended 9 months ended Year to
Jun 30, 2011 Jun 30, 2010 Sep 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales
2.23 2.46 2.90
(-9.5 pct) (-4.8 pct)
Operating prft 8 mln prft 179 mln loss 17 mln
(-95.3 pct) (-25.8 pct)
Recurring 27 mln 180 mln 4 mln
(-84.8 pct) (-25.9 pct)
Net 13 mln 82 mln nil
(-84.0 pct) (-41.8 pct)
EPS prft Y962.11 prft Y5,888.46 loss Y9.38
Diluted EPS Y955.07 Y5,755.27
NOTE - MIC Medical Corp is the full company name.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2166.TK1.